A man from Blaenau Gwent has gone missing after attending the Boomtown Fair Music Festival in Hampshire.
The county’s police are appealing for the public's help in the search for Mccauley Reynolds, from Tredegar who was last seen at the popular festival held at the Matterley Estate in South Downs National Park, near Winchester.
Mccauley who is 28, was last seen at the campsite at the music festival between 8am and 9am on Monday August 12.
He is described as white, about 5ft 2in tall, slim build with brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a bucket hat, black Berghaus shorts and either a black Boomtown top or a green top.