Halifax Abergavenny branch to reopen tomorrow
Thursday 13th October 2022 4:44 pm
Share
(() )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Halifax bank have confirmed that their Abergavenny branch will reopen as usual tomorrow (Friday October 14) after being closed today due to a technical failure.
A notice was placed outside the front door of the bank on Cross Street today (Thursday October 13) advising that the bank would be closed for the day due to a technical failure.
A spokesperson for Halifax said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of our Abergavenny branch, andf would like to thank our customers for their patience and reassure them that the bank in Abergavenny will be open as normal from Friday October 14.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |