Gwent Police scandal - investigation must be swift and comprehensive say Lib Dems
Responding to revelations by a Sunday Times investigation from Hannah Al-Othman and David Collins that found a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism is present in Gwent Police Force, the Welsh Liberal Democrats have stated investigations opened into the force must be comprehensive and swift in order for public trust in the police to be maintained.
The Party has also called for Labour’s Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, to clarify if he was aware of the problems within his force and if he was to provide evidence of what he has done to challenge the toxic culture present.
Commenting Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said:“What has been uncovered in this investigation is truly abhorrent.
“While we know the vast majority of police officers are hardworking public servants, these latest revelations risk damaging the force on the back of damming allegations regarding the Met earlier this year.
“A swift and thorough investigation must now take place in order to restore public confidence.
“It also needs to be made clear whether or not Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert was aware of this toxic culture prior to the report being made by the Sunday Times and if he was aware what action has he been taking to stamp it out.
“Racism, sexism, homophobia or any kind of discrimination has no place in our society, not least among those institutions that are meant to protect us.”
