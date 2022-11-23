Gwent Police recruiting ICVs
The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent is currently recruiting Independent Custody Visitors (ICV).
ICVs refers to volunteers who conduct unannounced visits to custody units in order to check on the treatment of detainees, the conditions in which they are being held, and to certify that their rights and entitlements are being observed.
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent highlighted the importance these individuals hold in the team, commenting, “Independent Custody Visitors do a crucial job, ensuring that Gwent Police are held to the higest standards and that detainees are treated appropriately.
They play an important part in helping my office to ensure robust scrutiny of all aspects of the work of Gwent Police.”
For more details and to download an application form visit the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner website.
