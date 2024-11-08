STAFF sickness and absence levels at Blaenau Gwent fell dramatically last year, a report has revealed.
At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Corporate Overview and Performance scrutiny committee meeting on Thursday, November 7 councillors received a report on staff sickness, absence, and wellbeing.
The report shows that 11.82 days were lost per full time equivalent employee during 2023/2024 which is down by 3.63 days from 15.45 in 2022/2023.
This equates to a 29 per cent drop in absence levels.
The report explains that the 66 per cent of the days lost can be attributed to long term absence of a month or longer, and that this figure has “remained consistent” over the years.
The main causes for sickness absence were: mental health – 36.25 per cent, musculo-skeletal injuries – 18.79 per cent, and gastro-intestinal – 9.21 per cent.
Comparative data from other authorities in Wales for last year has not been published by the Welsh Government yet.
But unofficial data collected by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) indicates that the highest absence rate amongst the councils they have received information from, is 13.62 days.
The report does say that absence levels from April to the end of September is showing an increase which could put “nearly” an extra day on top of the 11.82 days lost last year if this trend continues for the rest of the year.
Head of organisational development Andrea Prosser said: “To give some context, The Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development (CIPD) health and wellbeing survey does report that sickness absence for organisations is at its highest rate in over a decade.
“The average rate in the public sector being 10.6 days and this goes up to 13.3 days dependent on the size of the organisation.”
She told councillors that the survey said that staff sickness and absences should not be seen as a “measure of effectiveness” of an organisation.
Ms Prosser said: “External events such as Covid-19, economic turmoil, the cost of living and global events have far reaching impact in terms of people’s wellbeing.”
Following a review in 2022/2023, Ms Prosser explained that five areas of the council had been identified as sickness/absence “hot spots.”
This is because the figures for these departments were higher than the average of 15.45 days lost in 2022/2023.
Ms Prosser said: “Each of these areas were required to develop action plans and they each saw a reduction last year (2023/2024).
“Mental health continues to be the main reason for sickness.”
She added that 49 per cent of our workforce had not missed a day’s work during the year.
Labour’s Cllr Keith Chaplin said: “It’s pleasing to see the positive direction of travel, and it’s acknowledged there’s still more to do.
“Credit needs to be given to the team that has helped implement this 29 per cent reduction.”
He hoped to see the figures tumble further in the future.
Committee chairwoman and deputy leader of the Independent group, Cllr Joanna Wilkins said: “Whatever you’re doing seems to be working, the progress that has been made needs to be acknowledged.”
The report was endorsed by the committee and will go on to be discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet in December.