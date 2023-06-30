Add into the mix a bigoted Welshman - who portrayal was so caricatured that had he been from any other culture it would doubtless have been deemed racist - and a volunteer tour guide who spends her nights squatting in the Mansion’s loft because she can’t afford a house in Abergavenny and has ‘created’ one of the ghost priests in the image of her dead father, and a Greek-style chorus and you have the makings of a headache enducing night of theatre.