Monmouthshire County Council's state-of-the-art Severn View Park Care Home was officially opened on Wednesday, 18 September, by Council Leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby.
The care home, which welcomed residents in March, innovates how care is delivered through its bespoke environmental design and is at the leading edge of developing best practice.
Opening the home, Cllr Brocklesby stated: "I am delighted to officially open Severn View Park Care Home today. The home has demonstrated that a new way of caring for people with dementia is both possible and highly effective."
The new design aims to create a sense of home for residents, with front doors opening directly into the living space rather than a traditional reception desk and offices. Additionally, a new approach to the role of care workers ensures residents are included in all aspects of daily life, allowing residents to maintain a sense of identity and inclusion.
The care home is centred around a ‘village hall’ for communal events and activities and comprises four residences, each accommodating eight residents, with shared gardens and allotments to create a sense of community.
The new care home was constructed by Lovell and funded through a partnership between Monmouthshire County Council and the Gwent Regional Partnership Board via the Welsh Government's Integrated Care Fund and Housing with Care Fund.