The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is bringing a night of adrenaline-fueled adventure films to Theatr Brycheiniog this year with the first date set for March.
The 2025 Banff Mountain Film Festival stars the world’s top athletes and explorers as they ski, climb, bike and paddle in remote corners of the planet. Audiences can expect extreme expeditions, intrepid characters and stunning landscapes, from the comfort of a cinema seat.
The festival features two new collections of short films packed with extreme expeditions, intrepid characters and stunning cinematography.
Viewings of the show will be screening at Theatr Brycheiniog, on Thursday, March 20 and Thursday, October 2.
“Join the world's top outdoor filmmakers and adventurers as they climb, ski, paddle, run and ride through the wildest corners of the planet. Plus, we guarantee you’ll leave inspired to have an adventure of your own too.
“Buckle up for a night of nail-biting adventure – from the comfort of a cinema seat!” says tour director Nell Teasdale.
As well as gripping films, each event features a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners.
Banff tour films are chosen from around 500 international entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Now in its 16th year, the UK and Ireland tour will visit 50 locations in spring and autumn 2025.
Film highlights include:
A Team Sport
Ultra-runner Courtney Dauwalter is one of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport, and she’s testing the limits of body and mind even further. Courtney has challenged herself to tackle three iconic 100-mile races back-to-back in one summer, including the legendary Tour du Mont Blanc in the Alps. A Team Sport explores how Courtney sees herself as the latest rung in a long ladder of women redefining the boundaries of trail running.
Of A Lifetime
It’s the ultimate adventure destination. Of A Lifetime follows three extreme skiers and snowboarders as they sail across the notorious Drake Passage to ride the unimaginably steep, icy lines of Antarctica. Set against the breath-taking backdrop of the White Continent, the film also highlights a poignant passing of the adventure baton to the next generation.
Soul Flyers – The Longest Line
Witness the longest terrain-flying wingsuit line in history. Jumping in formation, Fred Fugen, Vincent Cotte and Aurélien Chatard travel an incredible 7.5km over the stunning landscape of Mont Blanc, passing mountaineers, glaciers, ice cracks and cliffs as they speed their way to a world record. This film takes the viewer up and into the middle of the action.