Ultra-runner Courtney Dauwalter is one of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport, and she’s testing the limits of body and mind even further. Courtney has challenged herself to tackle three iconic 100-mile races back-to-back in one summer, including the legendary Tour du Mont Blanc in the Alps. A Team Sport explores how Courtney sees herself as the latest rung in a long ladder of women redefining the boundaries of trail running.