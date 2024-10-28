After the opening with Catherine Fookes MP and Abergavenny Mayor Cllr Chris Holland, attendees were greeted with a diverse array of “green” themes, including green energy, green food and farming, green transport, biodiversity, green careers, green education, and even environmentally-themed storytelling sessions. The event aimed to address pressing questions about reducing the future impact of climate change and biodiversity loss, while also dealing with current environmental challenges to protect local natural resources.