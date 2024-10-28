The Greener Abergavenny Fair returned on Sunday, October 20, transforming the Market Hall, Upper Brewery Yard, and the local library into a vibrant hub of sustainability-focused activities and community engagement. Residents and visitors participated in a day filled with stalls, interactive exhibits, storytelling, hands-on activities, talks, films, and music—all under the banner of promoting a greener future for Abergavenny and its surrounding areas.
Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the second annual fair expanded its reach with over 70 partners representing environmental charities, local community groups, schools, public bodies, experts, and eco-conscious businesses. The fair was organized by Greener Abergavenny, a collective of local organisations dedicated to fostering sustainable practices and environmental awareness within the community.
After the opening with Catherine Fookes MP and Abergavenny Mayor Cllr Chris Holland, attendees were greeted with a diverse array of “green” themes, including green energy, green food and farming, green transport, biodiversity, green careers, green education, and even environmentally-themed storytelling sessions. The event aimed to address pressing questions about reducing the future impact of climate change and biodiversity loss, while also dealing with current environmental challenges to protect local natural resources.
Despite the challenging weather, the fair buzzed with energy and enthusiasm. Family-friendly, hands-on activities were a focal point, ensuring that visitors of all ages could engage with sustainability topics in an enjoyable and accessible way.
Interactive Exhibits and Demonstrations included
• Apple Pressing: Attendees had the chance to squeeze their own apple juice, learning about local produce and reducing food waste.
• Art and Photography Exhibitions: The fair showcased winning and commended entries from local competitions, highlighting environmental themes through creative expression. The competition was supported this year by several local businesses: Shackleton’s Photographic, The Art Shop, Shanti-Art and David Haswell at Frogmore Street Gallery. Thanks to all!
• Career Exploration: Careers Wales and Black Mountains College provided insights into green jobs and training opportunities in environmental disciplines.
The Toy and Clothes Share gave visitors a chance to bring an old toy and take away a new one.
A series of talks and forums in the library attracted significant interest, covering topics such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and sustainable living practices. Nearby, a selection of environmentally-focused films played throughout the day, offering deeper dives into global and local ecological issues.
Music performances catered to a variety of tastes, enhancing the festive atmosphere. Diverse food vendors offered everything from traditional Welsh fare to international cuisine, with an emphasis on locally-sourced and sustainable ingredients.
Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive. Many praised the friendly atmosphere, the range of stalls, and the passionate people driving the initiatives.
“The fair was a fantastic opportunity to meet like-minded individuals and learn about local efforts to promote sustainability,” said one visitor. “I left feeling more optimistic about the actions we can take here in Abergavenny.”
Several attendees noted the informative nature of the event, expressing that they learned about local groups and services previously unknown to them. Others highlighted the event’s success in inspiring community involvement, with some expressing interest in volunteering for environmental projects.
The enthusiasm generated by the fair has set the stage for continued community engagement in environmental initiatives. Organisers from Greener Abergavenny expressed their gratitude for the support and are already considering plans for next year’s event.
“Our goal was to inspire, inform, and involve all parts of the community, and we’re thrilled with the turnout and positive feedback,” a representative from Greener Abergavenny remarked. “Collectively and individually, we can all make a difference. We’re excited to keep this momentum going.”
For those interested in participating in future events or joining local sustainability efforts, Greener Abergavenny welcomes volunteers and collaborators. Updates and information can be found on their social media channels using the hashtag #greenerabergavenny on Facebook and Instagram.
Greener Abergavenny is a collective of local organisations dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and fostering community engagement in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, and South Wales. By organising events like the Greener Abergavenny Fair, the group aims to inspire action and collaboration towards a greener future.