For over 21 years, Green Man has supported positive change in the local community. Whether that’s supporting vulnerable people affected by floods, local food banks in response to the cost of living crisis, sports and hobbyist clubs, outdoor community gatherings, developing community buildings, supporting local Schools or sourcing equipment to help people with disabilities. Green Man’s objective is to ‘spread the good stuff,’ and they have raised over £500K for community projects that do just that. In keeping with the spirit of positive social change that guides their work, Green Man is excited to announce it will be adding to its ongoing community support by introducing a new local community fund through its charitable arm, the Green Man Trust.