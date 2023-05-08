Green Man Trust has announced a Local Community Fund offering between £500 and £2,000 to projects that improve quality of life, promote inclusion and diversity or help to tackle isolation and loneliness.
For over 21 years, Green Man has supported positive change in the local community. Whether that’s supporting vulnerable people affected by floods, local food banks in response to the cost of living crisis, sports and hobbyist clubs, outdoor community gatherings, developing community buildings, supporting local Schools or sourcing equipment to help people with disabilities. Green Man’s objective is to ‘spread the good stuff,’ and they have raised over £500K for community projects that do just that. In keeping with the spirit of positive social change that guides their work, Green Man is excited to announce it will be adding to its ongoing community support by introducing a new LOCAL COMMUNITY FUND through its charitable arm, the Green Man Trust.
Green Man Trust Charity was founded by Fiona Stewart to develop artists, training and personal growth, science engagement, and bring about positive change across Welsh communities. The objectives of Community Grants have been shaped by previous requests of support Green Man has received. The Community Grant is available to those organisations located close to the festival in Powys, which promote health and wellbeing or offer support for those most vulnerable and at risk.
Carmarthen-born Game of Thrones and Misfits actor and songwriter Iwan Rheon has been an Ambassador of Green Man Trust since 2017, helping with lots of the Trust’s arts development and training projects, he says “There’s nothing like Green Man in the world. Unusually it uses its success to help people; from developing Welsh community and sports projects, showcasing artists, training disadvantaged people, engaging with science to supporting small Welsh businesses. Fiona’s vision of creating opportunities in Wales runs right through the heart of Green Man.”
Green Man Festival’s overarching ethos is to provide opportunities and contribute as much as possible to the local community. Green Man Trust has awarded over 160 community grants to date as well as practical, hands-on training to Oasis Refugee Centre Cardiff, The Salvation Army, Merthyr Community, Cardiff University, University of South Wales, local schools and community groups.
The Green Man Trust donations include £13,000 to seven Welsh Food Banks in Wales and when Storm Dennis hit Wales in early 2020, £15,750 was donated by Green Man Trust to households impacted by the floods. Since 2014, Green Man Trust has supported over 5,000 artists and commissioned nearly 200 performances.
Projects applying for a share of the Community Fund will have a higher chance of qualifying if they offer group recreational activities that promote health and wellbeing for elderly and young people; improve accessibility for people with a disability or are aimed at helping older people, children and young people gain new social engagement and practical vocational skills or to get involved in artistic activities.
Green Man Trust is keen to hear from any group tackling loss, isolation or loneliness and supporting those who have experienced abuse, discrimination; those who work to challenge discrimination, or those experiencing financial hardship.
Voluntary and community organisations; local authority groups; community centres; recreational and leisure centres; schools; special needs schools; youth groups and warm spaces all qualify for the Community Fund.
For more information on Green Man Trust Community Fund and how to apply for a grant, head to: www.greenmantrust.org.uk