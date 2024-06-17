The Orchestra (For Now) said: “What a ridiculous moment winning Green Man Rising was! All the 25 shortlisted were top drawer, let alone the amazing shortlist so it’s very surreal for us to win Green Man Rising - we only formed a year ago and don’t have any music out yet! We’re feeling ecstatic and love Green Man and want to say a huge thanks to Green Man Trust for making this all happen. We’ll see you in the valleys! Diolch!”