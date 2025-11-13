A STORAGE unit for mobility scooters has been given the go-ahead after a housing association feared they posed a fire risk inside flats.
The lockable streel frame shelter for up to six scooters will be equipped with charging points, so they don’t have to be charged in flats at the Old Hereford Road Residential Housing block in Abergavenny.
Monmouthshire Housing Association stated in its application: “Mobility scooters are posing a fire risk being stored and charged in flats.”
A small tree, some 10-12m away from the proposed shelter, won’t be impacted said Monmouthshire Council planning officer Kate Bingham in her report, which approved the application.
The loss of 18 sq m of grassland will be offset by placing a bird box on its eaves.
