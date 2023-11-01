Monmouthshire County Council Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: “The standard of all applicants showed the fantastic work going on in our local communities here in Monmouthshire. Congratulations to all successful applicants. I look forward to seeing how you develop these projects. With the current Climate Crisis, we all need to play our part in creating a local food chain that can lower the milage our food travels. Here in Monmouthshire, the Monmouthshire Food Partnership can help advise and support local businesses or community groups. If you’re a business or local group, I’d urge you to contact the team to find out how they could support you.”