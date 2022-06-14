Grand launch for town’s new community hub

A COMMUNITY hub with a special emphasis on inclusiveness and wellbeing celebrated its grand opening in Brynmawr on Saturday, June 11.

Palpung Maitri House, at 122 King Street was launched with taster sessions of Yoga, Tai Chi, Mindfulness and Qi Gong throughout the day as well as musical entertainment from Blaenau Gwent Rhythm and Ukes and Barry Taylor.

The venue, a former pub, was bought by the Palpung Changchub Dargye Ling Buddhist Centre just a few hundred metres away with a view to offering the local community a potential base for evening classes, meetings, crafts and events.

The Buddhist Centre with its stunning temple has been part of Brynmawr’s landscape since 2009 and centre manager, Pauliina Kossi stated, ‘We have finally opened our doors again this year following the pandemic and now we are delighted to be welcoming people to our new community centre too which could have a massive impact for people nearby.’

Pauliina has lived in Brynmawr for the past thirteen years after moving from her home in Finland, she told the Chronicle, ‘Maitri House will be used for a number of different functions, such as yoga and health classes, as well as different types of massage and meditation. It will also be available to rent out as a meeting place for local clubs, including things like art and reading groups, and we really are excited for what it can offer.’