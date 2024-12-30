A GP who speaks for doctors across Wales has said recognition for general practice is the “best bit” about receiving a New Year’s Honour.
Dr Rowena Christmas has been named an MBE in the honours list “for services to general practice”.
The Monmouthshire doctor, who is the chair of the Royal College of GPs in Wales, said: “I think that citation is the best bit about it. I’ve worked in my practice in Trellech for 25 years and I know my patients very well and general practice is what I’m passionate about.
“When we do our jobs well we can treat patients closer to home, reduce hospital admissions and take pressure off the NHS.”
As chair of the representative body for GPs for the past three years Dr Christmas, who is based at the Wye Valley GP Practice in the village where she also lives with husband Gavin and their two sons, said she has done a lot of work on helping safeguard the vulnerable and supporting children back to school following the pandemic.
“An increasing number of children are struggling to leave their homes, said Dr Christmas.
“That is something that has really changed since the pandemic, there are far more children not able to go into school for a range of reasons and they are more likely to be children from more deprived backgrounds who do not necessarily have bedrooms full of books or parents able to be there for them and they are often entitled to free school meals so there may not be food in the house. They are very vulnerable.”
The 53-year-old, who is originally from Llandeilo in West Wales, studied at St George’s Hospital in London and qualified as a doctor in 1995 training in Ross-on-Wye before working in Trellech.
“I grew up in Llandeilo and thought it would be nice to have a bit of time in the big smoke but Wales is very sticky and you tend to come back if you’ve grown up here.”
Dr Christmas said she was “delighted” with the MBE after receiving a “big letter from the Cabinet Office that made my heart go up”. She added: “I realise I shouldn’t tell anybody but I have told my husband.”
Also honoured with an MBE is Monmouth resident and former local MP Roger Evans, who is the chairman of the Friends of Friendless Churches charity.
“It’s a tribute to Friends of Friendless Churches, a very effective charity that now looks after somewhere in the region of 65 redundant churches, half of them in Wales, and has gone from strength to strength,” said Mr Evans.
“I’m part of a team and I’m delighted the team has been recognised.”
The 77-year-old, who still practices as a barrister working in property, was the Conservative MP for Monmouth from 1992 to 1997.
He has been the chair of the charity since 1998 and involved with it for some 40 years. His award is for services to ecclesiastical heritage in England and Wales.
He said: “It’s very sad sight to see the Church in Wales or the Church of England close buildings, some totally inappropriately, and we try to save them so they can be preserved and enjoyed as monuments.”
In Monmouthshire, the charity cares for churches at Llanfair Kilgeddin, Llangeview, Gwernesney, Llangwm Uchaf, Llangattock Vibon Avel and Llangua where it has been awarded £600,000 to restore the building that features a 15th century “barell roof” that Mr Evans said was “about to collapse”.
He said: “It’s a very exciting project and the building was in danger of collapse."
Others from Monmouthshire recognised in the New Year’s Honours are Amy-Claire Elisabeth Mason, chief executive officer and director general, HM Prison and Probation Service, who is made a CB for public service while Robert Michael Denman, the governor of HM Prison Usk and Prescoed, has an OBE for public service.
Jonathan Charlesworth, co-founder and executive director of Educational Action Challenging Homophobia, from Abergavenny, is made an MBE for services to education, health, criminal justice and HM Government.
The 57 year old 57 is Co-founder and Executive Director of the charity Educational Action Challenging Homophobia (EACH), which he set up in 2001 to tackle bullying in schools. His work in protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ people started over 20 years ago when he was a teacher in Bristol, and saw that homophobic bullying in schools was increasing. Jonathan therefore committed to dedicate himself to building educational environments where young LGBTQ+ pupils would be safe.
He established a national freephone helpline, one of the earliest in the country, which has maintained uninterrupted delivery since 2003. Since 2001, he has worked with over 100,000 young people and students, as well as 6 members of law enforcement, criminal justice, and local authorities. He has received the Diana Anti Bullying Award from the Princess Diana Foundation for outstanding contribution to challenging homophobic school bullying.
He has positively impacted the lives of thousands of LGBT+ pupils and students, giving them the support and confidence to talk about their emotions and struggles.
Carole Evelynne Hopkins, from Caldicot, also has an MBE for services to the community in Magor. Now aged 82 for over 40 years, she has been an active member of the Magor with Undy community, serving on the community and town council. Her work focuses on improving the quality of life and local environment for residents, such as leading on projects to rebuild the boundary walls of St Mary’s Church and improving Magor Square.
She has also served as Secretary and Treasurer of the Undy Memorial Hall for almost 40 years, working hard to improve the facilities and source grants for the registered charity committee and has served as a School Governor at Magor Church School, Voluntary Aided Primary School for 16 years.
Her commitment to her community has sustained over decades, and her efforts have earned her the distinction of being the first Mayor of her hometown.
Recognition also goes to:
OBE
Dr Tracey Anne Cooper, Chief Executive, Public Health Wales NHS Trust. For services to Healthcare and to Public Health (Coleford, Gloucestershire)
MBE
Miranda Abigail Appleton Principal, Hereford College of Arts. For services to Further Education (Hereford, Herefordshire)
Michael John Pudner Cope, President of Ebbw Vale Cricket Club and Football Club. For services to Sport, Health and Wellbeing (Ebbw Vale, Gwent)
At 89 years old Michael Cope’s name is synonymous with football and cricket in Ebbw Vale where he has selflessly given his time and attention to both sports for over 70 years.
The huge positive impact he has had on the local community, introducing the lifelong love of sport and the health, well-being and community cohesion. Since 1949 he has been a player, coach, club secretary and now holds the presidency for both clubs. Alongside this he has also volunteered at two local youth clubs, assisting in sport development and social gatherings, helping to bring the community together.
He joined the football club as a player in 1953, he became secretary in 1958 and went on to coach Ebbw Vale RTB Football Club under 18s and the senior team plus the Welsh League club Ebbw Vale Town at the same time.
One of his under 18s team became Welsh Cup Winners, significantly the only amateur team to do so. He was also instrumental in forming the first club committee in the 1990s and is largely responsible for the club’s structure and how it is run today. ● He started as a cricket player at 14, going on to captain, coach and hold a multitude of high-level administration roles.
The Reverend Dr Kenneth Victor John Hopkins, Chair of Trustees, Heart of Mercia Multi Academy Trust, Hereford. For services to Education (Hereford, Herefordshire)
Gareth William Ratcliffe, Deputy Chair, Brecon Beacons National Park Authority and Councillor, Hay on Wye, Powys County Council. For Charitable Services to Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) (Hereford, Herefordshire)
BEM
Dr Marion Shirley Andrews-Evans, Lately Executive Chief Nurse, NHS Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board. For services to Nursing, Health and Care Services (Chepstow)
Francesca Hilary Bell, Community Development Officer, Bannau Bycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park Authority. For services to Community Development in Bannau Bycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park (Brecon, Powys)
Judith Harvey. Warden Manager, Brecon Beacons National Park Authority. For services to the Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park (Llandelio, Dyfed)