Fay Jones MP has been appointed to the position of Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the appointment last week.
Ms Jones has said she very much looks forward to assisting the Secretary of State in representing both the interests of Brecon and Radnorshire and now Wales in Westminster.
She takes over the reins of the role from James Davies, MP for the Vale of Clwyd.
The role is the same that her father, former MP Gwilym Jones, held between 1994 and 1997.
“I am delighted that the Prime Minister has entrusted me with the position of Parliamentary Under- Secretary in the Welsh Office,” said Ms Jones.
“I look forward to assisting the Secretary of State in due course.
“I will continue passionately representing my constituents in Brecon and Radnorshire while enhancing Wales’s voice in Westminster.
“I was born and raised in Wales; it is an honour to play a more active role in ensuring the interests of Wales are represented in Westminster.”