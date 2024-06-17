A Cwmdu woman has been invited to be invested into the Gorsedd of the Bards.
Hazel Thomas will be invested into the Blue Robes at the National Eisteddfod in August.
The Gorsedd of the Bards includes poets, writers, musicians, artists and individuals who have made a distinguished contribution to Wales, the language, or its culture.
Mrs Thomas had a very musical upbringing which led to considerable success as a soprano soloist at the Royal National Eisteddfod. She then went on to appear in a variety of television and radio programmes in a soloist capacity.
A well known musical adjudicator, Mrs Thomas taught music for more than 30 years and was also chairman of the National Eisteddfod music committee on several occasions.
She has been a church organist for more than 40 years in Cwmdu Church and chairman of Cwmdu Eisteddfod for 25 years.
She was chairman of De Powys Magistrates for many years and is also now chairman of the Crickhowell Cancer Research Wales Committee.
She is married with two daughters and four grandchildren.
The Gorsedd, established in 1792 by Iolo Morgannwg, is an integral part of the Eisteddfod Festival. Iolo Morgannwg devised the Gorsedd’s rituals based on the Druids, but with a strong Christian influence, to emphasise the fact that the culture and heritage of the Celts belongs to the Welsh.