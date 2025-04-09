New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Carter's Beyond Baguettes at 8 White Swan Court, Priory Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on March 28
• Rated 5: Willows Tea Rooms at The Willows Garden Centre, Baron Street, Usk; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Digbys at Abergavenny Garden Centre, Church Lane, Llanfoist, Abergavenny; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Food Station at 3 Beaufort Arms, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: Rogiet Community Cafe at St Marys Community Church, Green Close, Rogiet, Monmouthshire; rated on March 19
• Rated 5: The Vaults at Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on March 7
• Rated 5: Coffee Addition at 7 Beaufort Square, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on February 26
• Rated 5: Mango House at 13-14 Nelson Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on January 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Old Nags Head at Granville Street, Monmouth; rated on April 2
• Rated 5: The Griffin at 1 Whitecross Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on March 31
• Rated 5: Royal British Legion Club & Institute at Old Market Street, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: The Victoria at 12 Hereford Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on March 19
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Suv-Laki Limited at 4 Rother Avenue, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Bucks Pizza at 15 Nevill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on March 20