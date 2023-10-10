New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Sir John Herbert Memorial Hall, at Llanover Social Club, Nr Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.
And The Victoria, at 12 Hereford Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was also given a score of five on September 14.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 124 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.