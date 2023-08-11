New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Chepstow Tourist Information Centre at Tourist Information Centre, Bridge Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on July 20
• Rated 5: The Newbridge on Usk at Newbridge On Usk, Tredunnock, Usk; rated on June 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Caldicot Rugby Football Club at Longfellow Road, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on July 19