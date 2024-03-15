This morning in Abergavenny, we're expecting a cool start with temperatures around 9°C.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 9°C.
Again, there's no need to worry about rain.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler than today with temperatures around 5°C.
The skies will be clear with no sign of rain.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a more comfortable 9°C.
However, we might see some scattered showers, so keep that umbrella handy.
As for the rest of the week, temperatures will hover between 9°C and 10°C.
The skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, making for a pleasant end to the week.
Remember, these are just general trends and actual conditions may vary.
This article was automatically generated