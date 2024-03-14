Scout Leaders are tackling the Abergavenny Three Peaks challenge to raise funds for the group.
Founded over 30 years ago, throughout the years, the group has seen great expansion with a second Beaver (6-8 year old children) colony being established and the introduction of a Squirrel Drey (for 4-6 years old children).
The group’s primary aim is to continue the success of the last years and continue to develop each child within the Group. At each stage Scout Leaders strive to set challenges that will teach skills and that develop personality and strengths within that young person.
To achieve this, the leaders are always looking at ways to further opportunities to increase and improve the equipment available.
This time, five leaders will be taking on the Abergavenny Three Peaks. Known as the Gold Route, the challenge consists of a circular walk of about 20 miles and 5000' of ascent, which crosses over three prominent peaks around Abergavenny in Monmouthshire: Blorenge, Sugar Loaf and Skirrid.
The challenge will be taking place on March 23, starting and finishing at the Scout HQ.
Rhys Morgan (Scout leader) said: “Abergavenny is a wonderful community and the 1st Abergavenny Scout group is a big part of that. We are always looking at ways to help the young people that we work with have fun and rewarding experiences particularly as the group continues to grow.
“The fundraising we are doing will help to continue and improve this. The group tried to be active locally by getting involved with local projects such as Stump up for Trees, Friends of Bailey Park and Keep Abergavenny Tidy. If you are able to help support us with this fundraising event please consider donating to our JustGiving page.
“We would also love to see people cheering us on the day, so if you are out walking on the 23rd March keep an eye out for us. We will be the ones wearing the purple and white neckerchiefs.”
So far the team have raised an incredible £890. If you would like to contribute and show your support, head to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/1stAbergavennyScoutGroup?utm_term=7NbZaGX3r where the team have been posting updates of their journey.