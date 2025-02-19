Brecon Cathedral will play host to a legend of the music industry next month.
World renowned English Tenor, Russell Watson will be performing at Brecon Cathedral on Saturday, March 1.
This will be the Salford-born singers first appearance at Brecon Cathedral and the performance is part of his ‘The Magnificent Buildings Tour.’
Ahead of his visit to Brecon, Russell told the Chronicle “I’m very much looking forward to it. I believe it is my first performance in Brecon. I’ve had a look at the Cathedral; it should be an intimate night and should be lovely.
“Most of these places have got great acoustic values as well so it should be a nice sound in there.”
This year marks Russell’s 25th anniversary in the music industry. He has performed at some incredible venues from Carnegie Hall in New York to Sydney Opera House, to a private concert at the Vatican for Pope John Paul II.
He has also sung at the Imperial Palace to the Emperor of Japan, Wembley Stadium multiple times, performed in front of Queen Elizabeth II, and also at the Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona at the Champions League Final when his beloved Manchester United won the treble in 1999.
“There’s just such a wonderful list; the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games was another one,” added Russell. “These are things that are in the past now, but the memories are still there of all these wonderful things and this year more so than any year because it’s my 25th anniversary as a recording artist, the 25th anniversary since the release of the first album, ‘The Voice.’”
The classical singer, who will be bringing his talents to Brecon, was once described by the New York Times as a performer “who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Sinatra.”
Russell will be accompanied by iconic pianist Mike Moran and the highly talented Nancy May.
Speaking about his peers, Russell said: “Mike Moran is a legend in his own right. Who he hasn’t worked with over the years isn’t worth talking about.”
Most notably Moran worked as a pianist for Freddie Mercury during his solo career and also wrote the song ‘Barcelona’ for Mercury and Montserrat Caballé.
“Mike’s been around, he knows the ropes and he’s a fantastic piano player,” added Russell.
He went on to say: “Nancy May is our young prodigy, a great soprano, wonderful voice, lovely lady. Our voices blend very well together as well so it’s a nice mixture. I think we’re singing a song called ‘The Prayer’ by David Foster and it’s a wonderful sounding song.”
With a final message for the people of Brecon, Russell Watson said: “It’s always nice visiting somewhere for the first time. I’m looking forward to my first visit and performing in the Cathedral and it should be a great night.
“We’ve got a good lineup of fabulous material and with Mike Moran at the helm it should be a special night, so I think it will be a smash hit!”