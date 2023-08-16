A pilot was taken to hospital on Tuesday August 15, after their glider crashed in the Black Mountains, near Talgarth.
Dyfed-Powys Police was called to the site at 1.53pm, before alerting Longtown Mountain Rescue Team to the crashed glider at 2pm.
The Longtown Mountain Rescue Team, along with colleagues from Wales Air Ambulance Charity, Welsh Ambulance and EMRTS were quickly dispatched to the scene, to treat the pilot for their injuries. They were then transferred to the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran.
The glider is located on a footpath, to which the public have been asked to leave undisturbed. The accident has been reported to the police and relevant authorities.
A spokesperson for the police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police was called at 1:53pm, Tuesday, August 15, 2023 to a report that a glider has crashed on the Black Mountains.
"One person was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening."
Longtown Mountain Rescue Team is an independent charity organisation, solely made up of volunteers. Since its creation, the the team has evolved from helping people with difficulties in the Black Mountains to include a wide variety of potential situations, where the police consider their assistance beneficial.
The Team is on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and relies entirely on donations from members of the public to carry out this essential life-saving rescue service.