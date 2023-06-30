AN award-winning Monmouthshire wine producer fears the Welsh Government’s insistence to press ahead with a deposit return scheme (DRS), which includes glass will threaten the viability of small Welsh businesses.
The proposed scheme is set to start in Wales by 2025, although question marks were raised after Scotland delayed similar plans to feature glass.
The UK Government has decided not to include glass bottles in its own deposit return scheme in England because existing household recycling schemes are working well. Various concerns had also been raised by industry figures over the collection of glass and how it would potentially increase handling and operation costs.
Northern Ireland’s scheme will not apply to glass either and there are growing calls for a consistent UK-wide approach to be taken. But Climate Change Minister Julie James has maintained she will go ahead with Wales’ glass refund plan.
Robb Merchant, who owns White Castle Vineyard near the market towns of Abergavenny and Monmouth, said including glass would create trade barriers and put the future of many Welsh businesses at “significant risk”.
“I am greatly concerned that Wales’ position on glass is now in conflict with all other schemes across the UK,” said Mr Merchant, who received an MBE for services to viticulture in the King’s first Birthday Honours list.
“It will create confusion for consumers, not to mention the inevitable trading complexities and increased financial costs for hospitality and drinks retailers.
“Consumers in Wales will pay a refundable deposit of 20p when they buy a single-use drinks container made of glass. A unique barcode on the empty bottle will be scanned when it is returned, which identifies the product and refunds the 20p deposit to the consumer that is hardcoded into the item’s price.
“We will therefore have to manufacture two barcode labels for our bottles of wine – one for Wales and one for elsewhere. It immediately puts us at a disadvantage to vineyards across the border in England.
“Welsh vineyards are typically very small businesses, usually using only family labour, and do not have the time, money, or resources to operate this scheme.”
During a visit to White Castle Vineyard on Friday (30 June), Monmouth MP David Davies accused the Welsh Government of being different for “the sake of it”.
“Labour’s plans for a DRS scheme in Wales which includes glass will be disastrous for producers like Robb,” said Mr Davies.
“This isn’t going to lead to more glass being recycled. It is just going to create a massive logistical nightmare to work out what barcodes go on what bottles.
“It seems all the Welsh Labour Government wants to do is create a political argument and score political points against the UK Government.
“A consistent UK-wide approach is the sensible way forward, rather than discriminating against successful Welsh businesses which are sadly stuck in the middle.
“I very much doubt the minister has spoken to the Welsh vineyard sector and would urge her to do so to fully understand the strength of concerns Robb and his colleagues are voicing.”