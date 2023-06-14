Year 1 pupils from Gilwern Primary School have recently opened Llanelly Community Council's newest play equipment at Gilwern Playing Fields.
This equipment completes the work updating equipment through the 2018-2023 Community-Led Plan, which included the outside gym, skate park extension and cycle pump track. It is believed that the 2023-2029 Community-Led Plan will be launched soon.
A spokesperson from Llanelly County Council: "Thanks go to Key Stage 2 pupils who decided that the Stealth equipment was the best equipment."