After a two-year hiatus, GilFest is making its much-anticipated return this weekend, promising to entertain locals and provide a day of summer fun. The volunteer-run event will take place from midday (12 pm) on Sunday, 21 July, at the Gilwern Park playing field, off Common Road.
The festival will feature performances by local musicians, including the talented Drew Iain, ensuring a lively atmosphere throughout the day. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of food and drink options from a bar, BBQ, Community Café, and numerous street food traders.
Families will find plenty to do with traditional games, face painting, and other children’s activities. A range of stalls will offer crafts, cakes, and information about local clubs and societies such as the Women's Institute, Gilwern U3A, Gilwern Community Bowls Club, and Rotary International.
GilFest is proudly supported by Llanelly Community Council, Hope Church, and Natural Weigh.
The event is organised by Gilwern Roots, a group of dedicated local volunteers. Gilwern Roots also operates several other community initiatives, including Roots Café, a weekly community café held on Tuesday mornings at the Community Centre; Gilwern Grows, a community gardening project; and regular litter picks throughout the area.
The stage is set for a fantastic day of music, fun, and community spirit. Don't miss out on this wonderful local celebration—let the sun shine, the music start, and the fun begin!