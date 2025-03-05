A HIGH street premises in a prime town centre conservation zone that attracted opposition from schools, traders and many residents when permission was given for an adult gaming arcade is up for sale.
The Grade II-listed commercial Monmouth property at 2-4 Monnow Street owned by Symonds Yat-based showman Henry Danter is on the market for £225,000.
Mr Danter, who also owns the Symonds Yat pleasure park alongside Barry Island funfair – seen by millions in comedy smash hit Gavin and Stacey – has owned the premises overlooking Agincourt Square for over 30 years.
The 79-year-old was awarded a gaming licence for ‘Carousel’ in the former DS Music shop in 2021, but then faced a two-year planning battle, including an appeal to the planning inspector for a change of use.
Mr Danter said the square was “appalling”, “going downhill fast”, and “needs life breathing into it”.
And while he understood concerns about the social impact of a gaming arcade in the town, he was “not convinced that there would be demonstrable social harm arising from the proposed use”, given that it would be governed by licensing rules, an age restriction of 21 and over and other measures.
The plan attracted a storm of opposition, with planners receiving a 529-name petition and some 300 objection letters.
One objector said: “It will be totally out-of-keeping with the town generally, and Agincourt Square in particular.”
The town council objected to the plans and the chamber of trade said it was “completely inappropriate” for the “attractive and historic” square.
Both local secondary schools opposed the plan, jointly saying the arcade would pose a “major safeguarding threat” with a “negative impact” on pupils’ wellbeing.
But when Monmouthshire Council planners turned the scheme down, Mr Danter appealed to the Welsh Government’s planning inspectorate and won.
In his appeal, the showman said the rejection of the scheme was “not credible and biased”.
He claimed the council was wrongly “swayed” by comments from people who simply don’t want an arcade in Monmouth, and is ready to speak “face to face” to put his case.
The showman claimed the town was “full of empty shops” and his arcade would help revitalise the centre.
Estate agent David James, who can be contacted on 01291 326961, is handling the sale.
According to the agent, the building presents a range of potential use and redevelopment opportunities, subject to planning approval.
The business rates for the basement and ground floor are set at £13,500, while the first and second floors are £5,000 and £4,350 respectively.
The building, which spans over 2,642 sq. ft., is spread across four floors and features a dual frontage.
The property is being sold freehold with vacant possession on completion.
The basement, which was previously used as a bar, and the first and second floors, which were commercial spaces, could potentially be converted for residential use, again subject to planning approval.
The ground floor is currently classified as Sui Generis commercial use.