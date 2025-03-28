April 2025 is wearing two awareness tags, Stress Awareness month and Move More month, for me what a perfect combo.
Over the years my go to activity to ease any stress has been to walk, there is nothing quite like going for a walk especially in the spring as nature takes its course into the summer months. This April I am really looking to being able to move more as for the last 10 months I have had to curb and limit my movement due to a back problem which resulted from slipping off a high pavement. Whilst physically the pain has at times been unbearable the toll mentally of not being to get out and about as I am used to has been no fun.
The lack of movement and the pain has certainly increased the stress levels for me and probably those around me, I have become more and more aware of how the two are linked and as my consultant explained, ‘the trauma of the pain is not helped by the inability to cope with it as time has gone on due to your mental health being weakened by lack of movement and everyday stresses that have occurred’ – right then and there it all made sense.
If you are a reader of my column, you will be aware of me often citing the need for self-care and its importance in life. Today I will re-iterate that message, if you don’t practice self-care then I can assure you your stress levels will rise and if indeed these are made worse by the frustration of lack of movement, then it is catalogue of disasters waiting to open. As I say self-care for me to ease any stresses usually comes in the form of a good walk outside in nature so without this I became more and more stress aware knowing that if I didn’t practice other means of looking after myself I would once again walk that wobbly road.
So, more books have been read, more movies watched, more jigsaws done, more meet ups with family and friends, all of which have helped me keep a balance. I can however say that following treatment on my back I am looking forward to celebrating Aprils ‘Move more Month’ to get back outdoors with my walking shoes on. I have made a vow to myself however that this won’t just be in April, never again will I take moving with ease for granted.
I do understand of course that some don’t have the option to move around with ease at any time but I would urge you to do what you can when you can, for instance maybe chair yoga is for you or even doing a chair dance whatever you do try to move to flex your body, as in doing so you will also flex your mind therefore reducing your stress.
If you can move around freely then do more of it, start your day with some kitchen dance moves, quite the thing these days I’ve read, get up a wee bit earlier to make the most of the earlier daylight start to the morning with a walk or a run if you are that way inclined.
Whatever you do try this April to Move More and become Stress Aware, that way you will bounce forward into Spring as your physical and mental health tap into balance.