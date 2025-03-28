If you are a reader of my column, you will be aware of me often citing the need for self-care and its importance in life. Today I will re-iterate that message, if you don’t practice self-care then I can assure you your stress levels will rise and if indeed these are made worse by the frustration of lack of movement, then it is catalogue of disasters waiting to open. As I say self-care for me to ease any stresses usually comes in the form of a good walk outside in nature so without this I became more and more stress aware knowing that if I didn’t practice other means of looking after myself I would once again walk that wobbly road.