Well way back when I was living life in the fast lane, I believed joy resided in spending more on items such as clothes, bags, shoes, going to concerts, expensive restaurants, shopping at high end supermarkets etc. I thought attending work events at such places as the Grosvenor in London was on the list to bring joy and tbh it did, but it was short lived and after a short space of time was easily forgotten when the busyness of life took over again.