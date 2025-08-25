Every year the gardens on Main Avenue seem to consist of a large area of some-sort-of-paving and gravel, an obligatory path leading to a weird structure, predictable planting schemes and of course a water feature, which all too often is a bl**dy rill. I hate rills. They must be one of the most impractical addition to any garden and would get clogged up with leaves and general ‘garden debris’ before you could even say ‘I don’t want a rill’. The elevated rill in Arit Andersons ‘Parkinsons UK’ garden, which won The People’s Choice Award, was a novel and thought-provoking idea - but just as impractical. And they are just death traps for bees and other pollinators who simply get washed ‘down the plug hole’ in them, as they try to drink.