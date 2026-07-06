Wednesday 8th is The National Day of Prayer Reflection and Thanksgiving in Montserrat, in the West Indies. I mention this as I lived on the Caribbean island for several years in my early 20’s. Air Studios (the recording studio) was in operation on the island at the time and I regularly windsurfed with Mark Knopfler, (if you listen to Walk of Life you’ll hear the line, ‘Danny, do the walk of life’ – Danny was the guy who taught us both to windsurf. I danced around the pool (many pools) with Midge Ure, nearly set up a riding school on the island with Eric Clapton and spent hours at Air Studios with George Martin. It was an absolutely amazing time of my life, and proof that we just don’t know what life holds for us.