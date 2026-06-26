We need to talk more about women's safety.
Around 100 women are killed by men every year in the UK. Last year, police recorded more than 85,000 rapes, while the Crime Survey for England and Wales estimated 739,000 women were victims of sexual assault. That is roughly one in every 33 women in a single year.
This is not a one-off crisis. It is a persistent epidemic of misogyny and sexual violence. An estimated one in four women has experienced rape or sexual assault since aged 16. Meanwhile, nine in ten girls and young women say that sexist name-calling and the sharing of unwanted sexual images are commonplace among their peers.
In the overwhelming majority of cases, the perpetrator is a man, and often one known to the victim. Around six in seven rapes against women are committed by someone they know.
These are the realities that concern organisations, campaigners and individuals working to improve women's safety. One thing they broadly agree on is that trans and non-binary people are not the problem.
Yet much of our public debate has increasingly focused on trans people and access to toilets and changing facilities. In my view, this distracts attention from the genuine causes of violence against women and girls, while also causing significant harm to trans and non-binary people themselves.
The draft guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission raises serious concerns. The UK Government's own Equality Impact Assessment acknowledges that some proposals increase risks for trans people, including a disproportionate risk of violence and sexual assault.
The guidance also asks organisations to make decisions based, in part, on a person's "physique" or physical appearance. The Government's assessment recognises that this could increase the risk of harassment for anyone who does not conform to traditional expectations of how men and women should look or behave, whether they are trans or not.
Many organisations now face an impossible choice between maintaining inclusive services, complying with uncertain guidance and avoiding the threat of legal challenge. More importantly, it risks stigmatising trans and non-binary people and excluding them from everyday public life.
Parliament now has an opportunity to prevent that. MPs should reject the EHRC's draft Code of Practice and require the Commission to produce guidance that protects women's rights while also safeguarding the dignity and rights of trans people. We should not accept guidance that creates confusion, encourages gender policing or makes vulnerable people less safe.
Instead, we should acknowledge that the greatest threat to women's safety is not who uses a public toilet. It is the violence, abuse and harassment committed overwhelmingly by men against women and girls every single day. That is where our attention, our resources and our political will should be focused.
Ending violence against women and girls requires more than stronger laws. It requires all of us to challenge the attitudes and behaviours that allow misogyny to flourish. Campaigns such as White Ribbon ask men in particular to take responsibility for being part of the solution: calling out sexist behaviour, challenging abusive language, supporting survivors and refusing to be passive bystanders when they witness harassment or intimidation.
Women's safety will improve not because we have argued more about toilets, but because more people have chosen to act. If each of us is prepared to speak up, intervene safely where we can and support the campaigns working to end violence against women and girls, we can all help build communities where everyone lives with safety, dignity and respect.
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