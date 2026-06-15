I think everything is growing quicker this year too – possibly because of the fluctuation in temperatures, as well as the rain. My theory is that cold-then-hot conditions trigger growth as plants think it’s spring. So if this is happening frequently, they keep blasting out that ‘spring growth’, and the result Is the triffid-esque growth we are seeing now.
I think the main things to concentrate on are hedges, grass and keeping pathways and seating areas clear. ‘That’s all of it’, you may think but it’s really not. There are some professional ‘tricks’ – I think they are called ‘hacks’ now, but that used to be a pony when I was a kid.
It’s always a tricky time of year in the garden with regard to cutting hedges, as birds are still nesting or even having a second brood. So please just be mindful of the birds and check the hedge before cutting it – my preferred method is to sit down with a cup of coffee for half an hour just watching for any activity as birds feed their young. This obviously doesn’t help if the bird is just sitting on eggs, so just very carefully have a little look through the hedge too. Not only is it good manners and good practise, but nesting birds are protected by the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981, so if you find a bird’s nest in your hedge, it is actually illegal to create disturbances in the area until it is no longer occupied.
Another good reason to watch a hedge before you cut it, is to look for wasps. I disturbed my first nest this year last week and was lucky to be able to move faster than they could.
If you are cutting bird-free hedges, don’t forget my top recommendation – a tripod ladder. I never use mine without wondering how on earth we managed without it. The three fully-adjustable legs makes accessing hedges on a bank, or uneven ground, a doddle. After much research and use, I recommend the Henchman, which are also the only tripod ladder certified to UK safety standards – and the company are an absolute delight to deal with. I had mine delivered to my brother’s address (for ease). When it arrived, he sent me a text and ‘shocked-face’ emoji saying, “There’s a Henchman in my yard for you.” That still makes me smile and has added to the pleasure of using it. Have a look at www.henchman.co.uk for their new range of tripod ladders and other fabulous platforms and garden accessories.
Remember, ‘Working safely may get old, but so do the people who practise it.’
A nice, lightly clipped (at this time of year) hedge brings a garden together somehow, taking your eye away from a lot of other less-tamed aspects. As does keeping the grass mown - even if it is just cutting paths through long grass. Nothing says ‘neglect’ more than uncut grass. And as well as the lawned areas, keep the edges between borders and lawns clipped too.
And finally, keep seating areas and paths clear of weeds and accessible – pushing through vegetation along a path is soul-destroying and will see you retreating to the house quicker than a rain shower.
Making those three things a priority, should allow you to have some time to sit and enjoy your garden too.
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