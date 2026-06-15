It’s always a tricky time of year in the garden with regard to cutting hedges, as birds are still nesting or even having a second brood. So please just be mindful of the birds and check the hedge before cutting it – my preferred method is to sit down with a cup of coffee for half an hour just watching for any activity as birds feed their young. This obviously doesn’t help if the bird is just sitting on eggs, so just very carefully have a little look through the hedge too. Not only is it good manners and good practise, but nesting birds are protected by the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981, so if you find a bird’s nest in your hedge, it is actually illegal to create disturbances in the area until it is no longer occupied.