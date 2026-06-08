Recently I have developed and delivered a new webinar to a corporate audience around navigating self-care whilst caring for others. As this week is National Carers week, I thought I would share a little on this important subject here.
Since stepping into a carer’s role more over the last couple of years I have come to realise how many people of all ages are out there doing the same. I find it a privilege to care for others especially those who are closest to me and feel blessed to have them around me however it can be a tough gig when it comes to balancing one’s own self care whilst caring for others.
When travelling on a plane we are always told to put our oxygen mask on first before coming to the aid of others, navigating self-care whilst caring for others is the same concept, if you don’t make the time to do it then you yourself can become worn down and burnt out, neither are a good place to be.
Since taking on more of a caring role alongside my work I have found how it could it isolating if it wasn’t for the friendly community I have around me, this community encompasses my family, friends, work colleagues, the medical professions, local groups, the community in which I live and the support contacts I have made through my business; I count myself very lucky.
There are of course many who don’t feel they have the same support and if anyone finds themselves in this position, I advise taking some time to pop in ‘carers support groups near me’ into your internet search where you will find a whole list of support popping up.
In my webinar last week, I shared the important message of some of the things you can do to practice self-care whilst caring for others, these include:
- Take that all important spare time, grab it when you can and do something for yourself, read a book, watch a movie, take yourself for a walk in your favourite place, visit the beach, what ever it is do it for you!
- If you aren’t good at it, learn to delegate, you may think you have no one to delegate too however check out those community support groups online to seek out help, a be-friending service maybe)
- Discover that sometimes saying no to others isn’t selfish as in doing so you are saying yes to self.
- Check out carers discount cards (online) and other benefits that may be available, all there to help and support you in a myriad of ways.
Most importantly please ask for help, do not try to go it alone. Asking for help and admitting you need it does not always come easy however it does not been you have failed, it actually means you are aware enough to realise that to help those you are caring for you need help yourself, this is success in itself.
So, during this National Carers week, take time to care for you and work with the community around you to help you to make it a rewardable job, remember at the times you feel alone, you really aren’t, help and support is only a call away.
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