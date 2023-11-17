A week has passed since Abergavenny's annual Remembrance Parade, which saw locals and visitors gather to commemorate the Fallen.
Captured by Delwyn Edwards on Sunday, November 12; the Borough Band guided the parade from the Town Hall.
Hundreds walked along the High Street and Frogmore Street, ending at the War Memorial where a national silence was observed.
Following this, there was a service and wreath laying; led by the Royal British Legion Abergavenny Branch.
Mayor of Abergavenny, Cllr Anne Wilde said: “It was moving to see how many people turned out in the rain to commemorate those who had died to preserve the freedoms, we enjoy. Also to see the diversity of organisations, ages and ethnicities of those paying their respects.
"It was particularly poignant this year as we are saddened by the loss of so many lives to violence across the world. My thanks go to those who organised and stewarded to make this such a special and dignified event in our local calendar.”