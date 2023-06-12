1st Raglan Scouts Group was joined by more than 100 people in their 21 metre abseil from the top of St. Cadoc's church tower in Raglan on Saturday, June 10.
The event was set up by the Scouts to raise money for their exciting summer expedition to Italy at the end of August.
The abseil was sponsored by by Lemmiout Activities Ltd, St Cadoc's Church and the Raglan Ministry area as well as technical support from Monlife.
David Davies MP, Laura Anne Jones MS, Jim Hepburn 1st Raglan Group Scout leader, Rev. Kevin Hasler and Rev. Sarah Rosser kicked off the abseil with many cheering them on from the ground.
David Davies MP said: "It was a fantastic community event, which I wanted to support as an ex-Scout myself.
"I must admit to having shaking legs at the top of the church tower, but everything felt very safe and well organised.
"The whole village turned out in force, with the largest cheers going to Rev’d Kevin Hasler and assistant curate Sarah Rosser who abseiled in their full regalia!
"A massive thank you to 1st Raglan Scout Group and I am looking forward to hearing the final amount raised towards their summer expedition."
Following this group were Explorers, Scouts, Cubs and Beavers all bravely descended from the tower- Even Rocky, the mascot for the Raglan Festival, made it town the tower safely.
30 scouts and 15 explorers will be attending the summer camp in the Dolomite region and for some of the Scouts, the Italian trip will be their first time travelling outside of the UK.
The Scouts have spent the last few months washing cars and packing bags to raise some extra money for their trip but they are hoping to raise enough money through this charity event to make the trip to Italy affordable for everyone.
The unforgettable expedition will include hiking along Via Ferrata routes in the mountains and gorges, alpine bobsleigh rides, visiting the famous Bell of Peace, swimming in lakes and eating plenty of gelato. Along the way, also helping to develop their independence and confidence.
More than £4000 has already been raised and anyone looking to donate can do so by getting in touch with [email protected]