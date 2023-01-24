The Farmers’ Union of Wales is looking forward to a variety of on-farm information sessions about Wales’ native bird populations and how to look after them with the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT).
The information sessions, which will include a presentation from the GWCT and a farm walk, are held in aid of the annual Big Farmland Bird Count (3–19 February 2023).
This important initiative offers a simple means of recording the effect of any conservation schemes currently being initiated by farmers and gamekeepers on their land. More details can be found here: www.bfbc.org.uk/take-part/
Confirmed events are being held on the following dates and locations:
Wednesday 1 February at Hafod y Llyn Isaf, Nantmor, Gwynedd commencing at 10.30am
“The aim of the Big Farmland Bird Count is to raise awareness of the great conservation work being done on farms across Wales and to highlight what can be done to help farmland birds survive this difficult time of year so that the breeding populations are increased.
“I’m looking forward to the on-farm information sessions which have been arranged and which will help us to understand the importance of recording what birds are present and identify what effects Glastir – Wales’ agri-environmental scheme – has on bird numbers.”
Lee Oliver, Head of Projects for GWCT Cymru added:
“We are delighted to be in partnership with the FUW to discuss the BFBC which is in its tenth year attracting over 1500 farms to participate. We would like to highlight the good work that farmers and farming does in Wales for farmland birds, and we would like to work with farmers that want to do more.”
Those wishing to join the information event need to register their attendance with the local county office or contact FUW Head of Communications Anne Dunn on [email protected] .