PLANS to recreate a passenger railway station at Pontrilas on the Hereford-Abergavenny line have hit a further setback.
A ‘Golden Valley Parkway’ task force was set up to co-ordinate progress on the proposal between councils and rail operators on either side of the border with Herefordshire Council planning to spend £50,000 developing a business case.
But now a monitoring report suggests that the goal of completing an outline business case for the station proposal has hit numerous problems but will deliver 140 out of the 179 milestones by the beginning of April.
The plan is supported by South Herefordshire MP Jesse Norman, a former transport minister but the new Labour government cancelled the Restoring Your Railways fund, which had been seen as the most promising source of funding the scheme.