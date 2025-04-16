The funeral service for former Abergavenny mayor and honorary burgess, Douglas Edwards is to take place on Friday, May 9 at Gwent Crematorium at 4pm followed by a wake at the residents lounge in Plas Elyrch, Tudor St.
Mr Edwards who died earlier this month at the age of 91 was a former councillor, mayor, and burgess of the town and was instrumental, alongside his wife, Edna, in ensuring the National Eisteddfod returned to Abergavenny in 2016.
Born in Ebbw Vale in 1933, Doug trained in accountancy before entering his family’s retail furnishing business and married Abergavenny girl Edna after meeting her at a Saturday night dance in the Town Hall.
The couple initially lived in Tredegar where their three children, Timothy, Peter, and Jane were born and moved to Abergavenny in 1964
Mr Edwards was elected to the town council in 1991 and Monmouthshire County Council in 2004 serving as mayor from 1992 to 1993 and again from 2009 to 2010..
Highlights of his political career include playing an integral part in the Park Street Community Centre and the modernisation of Abergavenny’s Nevill Street, High Street and St. John’s Square. He also campaigned strongly for the town hall to be used as a community hub.
As a deputy mayor, he represented the town at the 40th anniversary of the Abergavenny/Ostringen twinning in Germany where he was given the freedom of the town.
However, he’ll be most remembered for the role he played in promoting both the Abergavenny and National Eisteddfod and bringing the event to Abergavenny in 2016 when he and Edna were both presented with the Certificate of Honour by the Society of Welsh Eisteddfods for their cultural contributions to the area and helping revive the local Eisteddfod in Abergavenny.
Douglas is survived by three children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.