Funding to support children and young people
Organisations in Gwent can bid for a share of £300,000 from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office to fund projects that support children and young people affected by crime.
The Police Community Fund is open to non-profit organisations that support children and young people who are involved, or at risk of becoming involved, in crime and antisocial behaviour, or those who have been victims of crime.
The fund is partly made up from money seized from criminals, and organisations can bid for sums from £10,000 up to £50,000.
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, said: “Children and young people are often the most vulnerable people in our communities and this can put them at risk of becoming involved in crime and antisocial behaviour.
“By supporting organisations that offer positive, diversionary activities for young people, helping them to develop confidence, skills and learning, we can help them to realise their full potential and create safer, more cohesive communities.”
For more information on the Police Community Fund criteria and application process please visit the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner website - www.gwent.pcc.police.uk/en/what-we-spend/commissioning/police-community-fund
