A funding programme created to support arts and creative organisations in Powys is now inviting expressions of interest for project ideas.
Powys County Council’s Arts Service has been successful in securing £675,000 from the Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF).
Now arts organisations across the county are being asked to submit expressions of interest with their project ideas by Tuesday, March 26.
Cllr David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and members of the arts team have met with a large number of arts organisations to discuss potential projects.
“The grant funding will focus on sustainability and resilience, and we want to support initiatives that will help those working in the cultural sector adapt and thrive in the long term.
“Projects that can demonstrate collaborative and partnership working are particularly welcome. We encourage anyone interested, who has not been in touch to make contact with the council to discuss their ideas,” he said.
Those organisations who are successful with their expressions of interest will be invited to make a formal grant application, and the aim will be to award funding in April.
All projects must be delivered by December 31, 2024.
For further information and guidelines about what the arts funding stream can support, including an expression of interest application form, email [email protected]