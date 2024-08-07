PLANS for a new shop and reception at an award winning garden centre near Brecon, which is a popular destination for Abergavenny gardeners have been given the green light by Powys planners.
At the end of August 2023, Katie Eckley lodged plans with Powys County Council for a number of alterations at the Old Railway Line Garden Centre at Three Cocks near Brecon.
The application sought to cover an area that housed the Railway Express “snack shed” and a temporary building that is used as a shop.
A new building would provide an entrance into the garden centre that would also act as a reception and shop area.
The proposal would create four full time and six part time jobs.
Planning agent Kathryn Farden of Pleydell Smithyman limited explained the proposal in a design and access statement.
Ms Farden said: “The structure has existed on the site for a number of years and was to assist during the Covid-19 pandemic and enable a one way system to be introduced on the site.
“It was only ever intended to be a temporary solution but has been retained on site longer than originally planned.”
“A new defined entrance will improve legibility on the site.
“In addition, various existing timber framed covered walkways which have reached the end of their useful life will be removed.”
To “weatherproof” the site a number of covered areas will be put in place which will provide an extension to the existing enclosed retail area.
Ms Farden added: “Our clients have owned the site since 1990 and the business is a significant local employer, currently employing 42 people on a full time basis with an additional 55 employed part time.
“The proposal would allow the site to maintain its position within the local market and to maximise its business potential.
“The proposed works are expected to create an additional four full time and six part time positions.”
She adds that the applicant is committed to providing a range of locally source products and says that local suppliers will “benefit” from the ongoing success of the garden centre.
Planning officer Lorraine Jenkin said: “It is considered that the proposed is a well-thought-through design that fits well within the locality and clearly relates to the wider site.
“It is acceptable in terms of highways and ecology and has a clear pathway forward in terms of ensuring that any contaminated land issues can be resolved.
“It is therefore a recommendation for conditional approval.”
The garden centre was established on the site of the old Brecon to Hereford branch of the Midland Railway and has continuously grown to become one of the UK’s premier independent destination garden centres.
In 2018 and 2021 it was awarded the title of the Best Garden Centre in the UK by the Garden Centre Association and has picked up the award for best destination garden centre in Wales and the West eight consecutive times to 2023.