THE full list of candidates standing in five of the six Gwent seats at July’s general election have been published. 

Caerphilly 

Steve Aicheler, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Caerphilly  

Chris Evans, The Labour and Cooperative Party address: Caerphilly  

Brandon Gorman, Welsh Conservative address: Caerphilly  

Joshua Seungkyun Kim, Reform UK address: Caerphilly  

Mark Thomas, The Green Party address: Caerphilly  

Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle, Plaid Cymru address: Abertridwr, Caerffili 

Monmouthshire 

Ioan Bellin, Plaid Cymru address: Pontypridd  

Ian Chandler, Green Party address: Monmouthshire 

David TC Davies, Welsh Conservative address: Monmouthshire 

June Davies, True & Fair Party address: Monmouth 

Catherine Fookes, Welsh Labour address: Monmouthshire 

Owen Lewis, Independent address: Monmouthshire  

Emma Meredith, Heritage Party address: Monmouthshire 

William Powell, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Talgarth, Brecon 

Max Windsor-Peplow Reform UK, address: West Worcestershire 

Newport East  

Pippa Bartolotti, Independent address: Newport East 

Rachel Buckler, Welsh Conservative address: Monmouthshire 

Jonathan Thomas Clark, Plaid Cymru address: Newport 

Mike Ford, Heritage Party address: Newport East 

Lauren James, Green Party address: Newport West and Islwyn 

John Miller, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Newport East 

Jessica Morden, Welsh Labour: Newport East 

Tommy Short, Reform UK address: Monmouthshire 

Newport West and Islwyn 

George Etheridge, Independent address: Newport West and Islwyn 

Brandon Ham, Plaid Cymru address: Risca, Caerphilly 

Mike Hamilton, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Newport NP19  

Nick Jones, Welsh Conservative address: Torfaen 

Ruth Jones, Welsh Labour address: Newport West and Islwyn 

Paul Taylor, Reform UK address: Blackwood, Caerphilly  

Kerry Vosper, The Green Party address: Newport NP20  

Torfaen 

Nikki Brooke, Heritage Party address: Newport 

Philip Davies, Green Party address: Cwmbran 

Lee Dunning, Independent address: Torfaen 

Nathan John Edmunds, Welsh Conservative address: Torfaen 

Matthew Jones, Plaid Cymru address: Cwmbran 

Brendan Roberts, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Cwmbran 

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Welsh Labour address: Torfaen 

Ian Michael Williams, Reform UK address: Blackwood, Caerphilly 

The list of candidates for the Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney constituency hasn’t yet been published. 

The deadline to register for the general election is midnight on Tuesday June 18 and further information is available from your local city, county or borough council. 

Photo ID is required to vote at a polling station on July 4 and you need to be 18 or over to vote in the election. 