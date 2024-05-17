Matt himself describes the process as, “Similar to the cleaning up of a hard drive." He explained, "If you look at the picture of the hard disc of a computer before and after the defragmentation process, it’s very different. Prior to defragmenting the disc is chaotic and lacking order, Post de-fragmentation it becomes orderly, structured and everything is in the right place. If you think of the brain as a hard drive and the damage PTSD can do, well for me, writing had the same effect as defragmentation. It helped clear up the mess!"