This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a temperature of around 13°C. There's a chance of scattered showers, so keep that umbrella handy.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 14°C. The sky will clear up, giving way to a sunny afternoon.
Shifting our focus to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be similar to today's, at around 14°C. However, unlike today, there will be no rain to start the day.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 16°C. Scattered showers are expected, so don't forget your raincoat.
Looking ahead at the rest of the week, the temperature will hover around 14°C. The skies will generally be clear, making for pleasant days ahead.
