This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 7°C.
There is no chance of rain, so it will be a dry start to the day.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 9°C.
There will be a chance of scattered showers, so you might want to carry an umbrella if you're out and about.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly warmer than today, starting at around 9°C.
There is a chance of moderate rain, so it might be a wet start to the day.
By the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 9°C.
However, the chance of rain will increase, so it's likely to be a wetter end to the day.
In terms of the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will hover between 9°C and 10°C.
There will be a continued chance of scattered showers throughout the week.
So, it will be a slightly cooler and wetter week ahead in Abergavenny.
