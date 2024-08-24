This morning in Abergavenny, there will be light rain with temperatures around 17°C.
By the afternoon, the sky will clear up, offering sunny spells and the temperature will remain at 17°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be slightly cooler with patchy rain nearby and temperatures starting at 16°C.
The afternoon will see a change to cloudy with sunny spells, and temperatures will rise slightly to 17°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a bit cooler and cloudier than today, with temperatures ranging between 16°C and 17°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows an improvement in the weather.
Temperatures will range from a minimum of 13°C to a maximum of 25°C.
The days will start with fog or mist in the early mornings but will clear up to sunny skies as the day progresses.
Expect the warmest day to reach up to 25°C with continuous sunny conditions.
This article was automatically generated