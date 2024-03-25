An ex-paratrooper turned best-selling author is bringing his story to Book-ish on Friday the 29th of March, where he will be signing copies of his new story, Hildasay to Home.
Christian Lewis hit rock bottom after serving in the parachute regiment for 8 years. He raised his daughter single-handedly before facing homelessness. Difficulties in his past meant that depression set in. When his daughter left for university, Christopher, age 37, wasn’t sure what to do with his life. He knew that if he didn’t make a change, a drastic change, then life was set to go rapidly and dangerously downhill.
In 2017, with just £10, Christopher set off to walk almost 20,000 miles along the UK’s coastal perimeter. Then, in 2020, during lockdown, he found himself on the uninhabited island of Hildasay, spending 3.5 months with no fresh water, no shop and no gas or electricity. He met his now partner, Kate, and they started a life together.
Now, Christian recounts these years of his life with Kate in his new book, Hildasay to Home. For £20 entry, which includes the book, Book-ish Crickhowell will be hosting a book signing with Christian, with a chance for the public to ask questions.
The event can be booked on the Book-ish website and takes place from 2 pm.
The book is released on the 28th of March.